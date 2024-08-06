The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) is a research institution in India dedicated to basic research in mathematics and the sciences. It is a Deemed University and works under the umbrella of the Department of Atomic Energy of the Government of India. It is located at Navy Nagar, Colaba, Mumbai. TIFR conducts research primarily in natural sciences, mathematics, biological sciences and theoretical computer science and is considered one of the outstanding research centres in India. TIFR has a graduate program leading to a PhD in all the major fields of study. In 1944, Homi J. Bhabha, known for his role in the development of the Indian atomic energy program, wrote to Sir Dorabji Tata Trust requesting financial assistance to set up a scientific research institute. With support from J. R. D. Tata, then chairman of the Tata Group, TIFR was founded on 1 June 1945, and Homi Bhabha was appointed its first director. The institute started function within the campus of the Indian Institute of Science, Banglore, and moved to Mumbai (then Bombay) later that year.

