Image: Spiral galaxy NGC 4254's dazzling swirls

It's oh-so-easy to be mesmerized by this spiral galaxy. Follow its clearly defined arms, which are brimming with stars, to its center, where there may be old star clusters and—sometimes—active supermassive black holes. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope delivered highly detailed scenes of this and other nearby spiral galaxies in a combination of near- and mid-infrared light. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), and the PHANGS team

NGC 4254, a spiral galaxy, is resplendent in orange and blue in this Jan. 29, 2024, image from the James Webb Space Telescope. This is one of 19 nearby spiral galaxies recently imaged by the telescope as part of the long-standing Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby GalaxieS (PHANGS) program supported by more than 150 astronomers worldwide.

Webb's Near-Infrared Camera captured millions of stars in these images, which sparkle in blue tones, while the telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument data highlights glowing dust, showing us where it exists around and between stars.

Provided by NASA