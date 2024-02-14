February 14, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Fluffy nuisance: Paris sends Invalides rabbits into exile

The rabbits enjoyed munching the grass outside the Invalides complex in Paris
The rabbits enjoyed munching the grass outside the Invalides complex in Paris.

Tourists and Parisians have long been accustomed to the sight of wild rabbits frolicking around the lawns of the historic Invalides memorial complex, one of the French capital's great landmarks.

But efforts are underway to relocate the fluffy animals, accused of damaging the gardens and drains around the giant edifice that houses Napoleon's tomb, authorities said.

Police said that several dozen bunnies had been captured since late January and relocated to the private estate of Breau in the Seine-et-Marne region outside Paris, a move that has prompted an outcry from .

"Two operations have taken place since 25 January," the police prefecture told AFP on Tuesday.

"Twenty-four healthy rabbits were captured on each occasion and released after vaccination" in Seine-et-Marne, the prefecture said.

Six more operations are scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

Around 300 wild rabbits live around Les Invalides, according to police estimates.

"The overpopulation on the site is leading to deteriorating living conditions and ," the prefecture said.

Authorities estimate the cost of restoring the site, which has been damaged by the proliferation of underground galleries and the deterioration of gardens, pipes and flora, at 366,000 euros ($391,000).

Animal rights groups denounced the operation.

The Paris Animaux Zoopolis group said the rabbits were being subjected to "intense stress" or could be killed "under the guise of relocation".

"A number of rabbits will die during capture and potentially during transport," said the group, accusing authorities of being "opaque" about their methods.

The animal rights group also noted that Breau was home to the headquarters of the Seine-et-Marne hunting federation.

The police prefecture insisted that the animals would not be hunted.

In 2021, authorities classified the rabbits living in Paris as a nuisance but the order was reversed following an outcry from animal groups who have been pushing for a peaceful cohabitation with the animals.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Fluffy nuisance: Paris sends Invalides rabbits into exile (2024, February 14) retrieved 14 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-fluffy-nuisance-paris-invalides-rabbits.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Health fears over Beluga whale spotted in France's Seine river
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure for prophylactic A-fib treatment

Feb 10, 2024

Makoy Samuel Yibi and the Guinea worm

Feb 10, 2024

PFAS and Power Lines Cause Cancer?

Feb 9, 2024

Difference between symbionts and parasites

Feb 8, 2024

Discovery of An Annotated Work by Vesalius

Feb 7, 2024

Long-Term Effects/Risks/Vulnerabilities of Having Had COVID

Feb 7, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)