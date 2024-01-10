January 10, 2024

Study views the city as a multi-layered system in cultural heritage management

by Higher Education Press

Agility in cultural heritage management—Advancing competence within uncertainty as a sustainable and resilient adaptation to processes of dynamic change
Elements of the cultural heritage system represented in a metamodel for heritage-based urban development by using Grounded Theory Methodology. Credit: Matthias Ripp

The intense changes in our modern society and the associated challenges are constantly increasing, not least due to the meta-crisis of climate change. Yet our approach to cultural heritage is still strongly influenced by the narrative of preservation.

An article published in Landscape Architecture Frontiers aims to find solutions within the interplay of preservation and change. Based on the on society resulting from the current challenges, it is argued that experts need competencies in dealing with uncertainty and tolerance of ambiguity in order to provide security of action.

The article titled, "Agility in Cultural Heritage Management—Advancing Competence Within Uncertainty as a Sustainable and Resilient Adaptation to Processes of Dynamic Change," applies insights from multiple disciplines to urban environment studies and advocates for a systemic understanding of cultural heritage as a prerequisite for sustainable and resilient adaptation to current challenges. It also contributes to a body of knowledge on what skills cultural heritage professionals need to be competent and confident in their daily work.

The provides some valuable examples from Regensburg of Germany by taking an integrated and holistic approach that views the city as a multi-layered system in cultural heritage management.

