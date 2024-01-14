January 14, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Reunion Island hunkers down as major storm hits

People watch waves crash on France's Reunion Island after authorities urged residents to stay indoors
People watch waves crash on France's Reunion Island after authorities urged residents to stay indoors.

Streets were largely deserted on France's Reunion Island on Sunday as residents hunkered down in their homes to ride out what authorities said could become a devastating tropical storm.

Authorities urged residents of the island in the Indian Ocean to stock up on food and water and remain indoors for 36 hours—until Tuesday morning, saying a red alert would be issued from 8 pm local time.

The tropical storm, dubbed Belal, is expected to reach the island, which is home to around 870,000 people, on Sunday night.

French President Emmanuel Macron took to to urge the residents to stay indoors.

"Be careful, stay at home," he said on X.

The last major cyclone to hit Reunion was in 2014.

But speaking about the dangers of the current , authorities evoked Jenny, a deadly cyclone that battered Reunion in 1962.

"We are not going to play heroes, we were told to stay at home," said Jules Dafreville, who lives in the capital Saint-Denis.

"I returned in the middle of the afternoon and I don't plan to come out before the red alert is lifted on Tuesday morning."

The island's main airport said it would suspend on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities fear that Belal, currently classified as a "strong " will become an "intense tropical cyclone" on Monday as it passes over the island or its immediate vicinity.

Waves crash in the town of La Possession as authorities on France's Indian Ocean Reunion Island urged residents stock up on food and water ahead of a tropical storm
Waves crash in the town of La Possession as authorities on France's Indian Ocean Reunion Island urged residents to stock up on food and water ahead of a tropical storm.

The Meteo France weather service warned that winds could exceed 200 km/h on the coast and 250 km/h or more in the highlands.

"These are destructive and devastating winds that could cause major damage", said Sebastien Langlade, head of forecasting at Meteo France Reunion.

Olivier Blondet, manager of two restaurants and a nightclub in Saint-Denis, prepared his three establishments for the worst.

He fixed the sofa on his terrace to the railings and removed blunt objects, he said.

"We're trying to make sure there's absolutely nothing that can come off the ground and be thrown onto the windows or walls," he said on BFMTV.

In Saint-Denis, around twenty were taken to a shelter.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Reunion Island hunkers down as major storm hits (2024, January 14) retrieved 14 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-reunion-island-hunkers-major-storm.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Indian Ocean island Mayotte lifts cyclone red alert
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What happens to the IR radiation that the Greenhouse gases don't absorb?

1 hour ago

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

3 hours ago

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Jan 10, 2024

M7.5 Earthquake, near Anamizu, W Japan

Jan 5, 2024

Rare earth mineral deposit, Brook Mine, near Sheridan, WY

Jan 2, 2024

Excellent Mars Perseverance video

Jan 1, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)