January 22, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

reputable news agency

proofread

'The Meg' shark was actually quite thin, scientists say

An artist's impression of a stocky, great white-like megalodon shark. Scientists now think it was much more slender
An artist's impression of a stocky, great white-like megalodon shark. Scientists now think it was much more slender.

The prehistoric megalodon is known as one of the most fearsome creatures the world has ever known, a horrifyingly giant shark immortalized in the monster movie "The Meg".

But after re-analyzing the , scientists said on Monday they now think the shark was significantly thinner than previously thought.

While the 2018 B-movie starring Jason Statham depicted a preying on modern-day humans, the shark actually went extinct around 3.6 million years ago.

Previous research has suggested it could have been up to 20 meters (50 feet) long.

But size estimates have varied widely because they were based on the only remaining fossils of the shark, which are teeth and vertebrae.

And scientists had assumed that the megalodon had a similar stocky body shape to its modern descendant, the great white shark.

However a better model may be the thinner mako shark, according to an international team of researchers behind a study in the journal Palaeontologia Electronica.

"Our team re-examined the , and discovered the megalodon was more slender" than had been thought, University of California, Riverside biologist Phillip Sternes said in a statement.

But in for Jason Statham in the next Meg movie, the shark actually may have been even longer than previously believed.

"It still would have been a formidable predator at the top of the ancient marine food chain, but it would have behaved differently based on this new understanding of its body," Sternes added.

In better news for the hapless human victims in a possible future Meg movie, the megalodon "may not have been a powerful swimmer" compared to the great white shark, said study co-author Kenshu Shimada, a paleobiologist at DePaul University in Chicago.

It also may have had to hunt less due to a longer digestive canal.

This could also affect the mystery of the megalodon's extinction.

It was previously theorized that the shark died off because there was less prey around. But its updated body image could point towards a different culprit.

"I believe there was a combination of factors that led to the extinction, but one of them may have been the emergence of the , which was possibly more agile, making it an even better predator than the megalodon," Sternes said.

Shimada said that knowing the Otodus megalodon's true shape would require finding a more complete skeleton.

"The fact that we still don't know exactly how O. megalodon looked keeps our imagination going," he added.

More information: White shark comparison reveals a slender body for the extinct megatooth shark, Otodus megalodon (Lamniformes: Otodontidae), Palaeontologia Electronica (2024). DOI: 10.26879/1345

Journal information: Palaeontologia electronica

© 2024 AFP

Citation: 'The Meg' shark was actually quite thin, scientists say (2024, January 22) retrieved 22 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-meg-shark-thin-scientists.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

The Megalodon was more slender than depicted in movies, study shows
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Genetic Haemochromatosis - common in Celtic/Gaelic nations

10 hours ago

Biggest Breakthroughs in Biology and Neuroscience in 2023

Jan 20, 2024

Third RCT finds a significant cognitive benefit from multivitamin use

Jan 20, 2024

Removing chloramine with ascorbic acid

Jan 20, 2024

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Jan 19, 2024

A phosphoric acid question

Jan 16, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)