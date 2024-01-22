Palaeontologia Electronica, ISSN 1094-8074, is wholly owned by Coquina Press, a 501(c)(3) California non-profit organization whose sole purpose is to provide instant, free, and global access to the latest developments in paleontology and related scientific fields to the paleontologic research community and the general public through the production and publication of the electronic journal. All articles appearing in Palaeontologia Electronica (PE) are available free of charge from the World Wide Web through the Palaeontologia Electronica Site.

Palaeontologia electronica

Paleontologist discovers rare soft tissue in fossil of crab

Most animals and plants never fossilize. For those that do, it's usually only hard parts such as bones and shells that preserve. However, in some exceptional cases, soft tissues such as muscles and gills survive the fossilization ...

Dec 14, 2023

It turns out, this plant fossil is really a baby turtle fossil

From the 1950s to the 1970s, a Colombian priest named Padre Gustavo Huertas collected rocks and fossils near a town called Villa de Levya. Two of the specimens he found were small, round rocks patterned with lines that looked ...

Dec 7, 2023

A predatory dinosaur from Brazil and its surprising anatomy

Irritator challengeri was a two-legged, meat-eating dinosaur, or more precisely—a spinosaurid. The knowledge of the species is based on the most complete fossil skull known from this group. With the aid of X-ray computed ...

May 16, 2023

Beaver fossil named after Buc-ee's

A new species of ancient beaver that was rediscovered by researchers in The University of Texas at Austin's fossil collections has been named after Buc-ee's, a Texas-based chain of popular travel centers known for its cartoon ...

Mar 27, 2023

Designing scientifically-grounded paleoart for AR

Fearsome dire wolves and saber-toothed cats no longer prowl around La Brea Tar Pits, but thanks to new research, anyone can bring these extinct animals back to life through augmented reality (AR). Dr. Matt Davis and colleagues ...

Mar 2, 2022

