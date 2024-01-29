January 29, 2024

The Jovian vortex hunt is over for now

by NASA

Some of the vortices identified by Jovian Vortex Hunter volunteers. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Sankar

The Jovian Vortex Hunter project, launched on Zooniverse in June 2022, is out of data as of December 23, 2023.

Over 6,000 registered volunteers joined the project to view images from NASA's JunoCam instrument of the swirling clouds in Jupiter's atmosphere and draw on them using a computer mouse. Together, they contributed over a million marked-up images indicating exciting features such as , where winds move in circular patterns.

The newly marked-up data from the Jovian Vortex Hunters project revealed more than 7,000 vortexes, a much bigger collection than earlier studies contained. The hard work of resulted in trends nobody had seen before. For example, the new data shows that white and dark ovals are more prominent in the , while the brown vortices are in the mid-latitudes.

Want to see those trends (and others) for yourself? Read the Jovian Vortex Hunters Blog. And stay tuned… The science team is hard at work analyzing the data and writing up papers on the results. They hope to launch another round of the Jovian Vortex Hunters project soon.

Provided by NASA

The Jovian vortex hunt is over for now (2024, January 29)
