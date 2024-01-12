Snow buries Iowa campaigning ahead of possible bomb cyclone

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

The new snow storm in Iowa comes atop a previous wave of winter weather earlier in the week.

A powerful storm that could strengthen into a so-called bomb cyclone pummeled north and central parts of the United States on Friday, with heavy snow derailing campaigning for the important Iowa caucus.

Several inches of snow were set to accumulate in the midwest US state, where Republican presidential candidates are seeking support in Monday's caucus vote—the first of the 2024 White House race.

"Travel may become impossible in rural areas by this afternoon. Hazardous travel to continue through Saturday across much of central Iowa," the National Weather Service warned Friday.

"Dangerous cold temperatures will accompany this storm, adding an extra layer of risk to travel."

White House hopeful Ron DeSantis and his rival Nikki Haley both postponed multiple campaign events on Friday, according to their schedules.

The storm is forecast to become stronger, dumping snow across the Midwest and also threatening severe thunderstorms across the south, while CNN said an Arctic blast starting Friday night in the northern Plains could bring temperatures as low as minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit (-34 degrees Celsius).

Chicago's busy O'Hare international airport was closed from early morning Friday due to snow and ice, with hundreds of flights canceled across the region.

The storm comes on the heels of severe cold weather that slammed much of the United States earlier in the week, causing several deaths and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

