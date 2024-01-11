January 11, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Image: Micro-world within an atomic clock

by European Space Agency

Micro-world within atomic clock
Credit: Safran

What looks like an aerial shot of an alien landscape is actually a scanning electron microscope view of a test glass surface, acquired as part of a project to improve the lifetime of spaceborne atomic clocks, found at the heart of navigation satellites. Each sharp plasma-etched feature seen here is smaller than 10 micrometers—a hundredth of a millimeter—across.

Highly accurate atomic clocks rely on switches between energy states of an atom's electron shell, induced by light, laser or maser energy. Forcing atoms to jump from one energy state to another causes the emission of an associated microwave signal at an extremely stable frequency.

To take the example of the passive hydrogen maser design—serving as the master clock aboard each Galileo , keeping time to an estimated precision of one second in three million years—a key element is the glass-bulb plasma confiner within which hydrogen molecules are dissociated into atoms. But and other interactions between the hydrogen plasma and glass inner walls can eventually degrade the bulb, affecting the sustainability of the discharge process.

This microscopic image shows the results, with the conical patterns caused by etching mechanisms and related plasma effects. It was acquired as part of an ESA Technology Development Element project with Safran (formerly Orolia), looking into characterizing these effects to improve the reliability of atomic clocks for space.

Satellite navigation relies on highly-precise timekeeping because positioning is calculated based on signal travel times multiplied by the speed of light.

Improved versions of passive hydrogen maser and back-up rubidium atomic clocks have been designed for Europe's new Galileo Second Generation satellites.

Timing stability is also increasingly important for satellite-based telecommunications, with moves to higher frequencies offering higher data rates but requiring accurate time synchronization in turn, for which smaller chip-sized are in consideration.

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Image: Micro-world within an atomic clock (2024, January 11) retrieved 11 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-image-micro-world-atomic-clock.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Synchronizing Galileo's satellites with an ensemble of high-performance atomic clocks
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does the Universe have a finite number of fundamentals to uncover?

Jan 9, 2024

Information sources and physics teaching

Jan 6, 2024

Effects of magnetic fields on material (Magnetic resonance)

Jan 6, 2024

Maxwell's equations and the momentum of charge

Jan 1, 2024

Lost Energy from a Reciprocating Piston

Dec 30, 2023

How does mechanical motion start at the deepest, smallest level?

Dec 27, 2023

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)