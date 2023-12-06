December 6, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

proofread

Toxic comments associated with reduced activity of volunteer editors on Wikipedia

by PNAS Nexus

online
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A study links hostility on Wikipedia to lost productivity on the site. Wikipedia, the largest reference work ever created, is written and edited by tens of thousands of volunteers, known as Wikipedians. Despite the fact that anyone can edit any page, studies show that Wikipedia is generally a reliable source of information.

Ivan Smirnov and colleagues studied how the volunteer labor that keeps the site working is affected by hostile comments in the "user talk" pages connected to each editor. The study is published in the journal PNAS Nexus.

Toxic comments were identified by a toxicity detection algorithm devised by the Perspective API project. An analysis of all 57 million comments made on user talk pages of editors on the six most active language editions of Wikipedia (English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Russian) for the past 20 years showed that on average toxic comments on user talk pages lead to a reduction of activity by that editor. The effect is particularly strong when toxic comments are directed at newcomers.

When the first or second contribution to Wikipedia results in a toxic comment on their user page, users are 1.8 times less likely to continue contributing, compared to users who do not receive toxic comments.

Overall, may have cost the English language version of Wikipedia 265 human-years of volunteer work—and could be contributing to a reduction in the growth of the site's contributor base. Toxicity may also be contributing to the ongoing lack of gender and among Wikipedians, according to the authors.

More information: Ivan Smirnov et al, Toxic comments are associated with reduced activity of volunteer editors on Wikipedia, PNAS Nexus (2023). DOI: 10.1093/pnasnexus/pgad385

Journal information: PNAS Nexus

Provided by PNAS Nexus

Citation: Toxic comments associated with reduced activity of volunteer editors on Wikipedia (2023, December 6) retrieved 6 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-toxic-comments-volunteer-editors-wikipedia.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Assessing the toxicity of Reddit comments
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Music to Lift Your Soul: 4 Genres & Honorable Mention

14 minutes ago

Chladni-like art from the 19th Century

7 hours ago

Favorite Electric Guitar Rock Solos

7 hours ago

21st Century Music

Dec 5, 2023

Metal, Rock, Instrumental Rock and Fusion

Dec 5, 2023

Cleveland, Terminal Tower (Tower City) and Van Swerigen Brothers

Dec 5, 2023

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)