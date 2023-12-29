December 29, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Creation of a climate adapted urban oasis through the hyperlocal lens—Palm Springs Downtown Park in California, USA

by Higher Education Press

Creation of a climate adapted urban oasis through the hyperlocal lens—Palm Springs Downtown Park in California, USA
The planting design prioritizes native species with vibrant blooms throughout the year, showcasing the botanical abundance of the desert and supporting native pollinators. Credit: RIOS

Palm Springs Downtown Park is an inviting 1.5-acre urban oasis for residents and visitors to Palm Springs, a design-forward desert destination nestled along the base of the San Jacinto Mountains along the southwestern boundary of the Coachella Valley in California's Sonoran Desert of the U.S.

The site lies in the ancestral homeland of the Agua Caliente band of the Cahuilla people, who seasonally migrated between the shady palm groves and meltwater creeks of mountain canyons in summer and the and temperate climate of the valley floor in winter.

The park is also located on the historic site of the Desert Inn, Palm Springs' first wellness resort. Nellie Coffman, the Desert Inn's founder, famously promoted the "space, stillness, solitude, and simplicity" of Palm Springs, and the park is imbued with her spirit.

Drawing inspiration from local natural features such as the oases of endemic California fan palms (Washingtonia filifera) in Palm Canyon and the striated geology of nearby Tahquitz Canyon, the park design creates hospitable, comfortable spaces for the community in the extreme heat of the .

The features dense palm grove planting with ample shaded areas for seating, two picnicking and event lawns, rock outcrop-like amphitheater seating for community events, shade structures inspired by fronds, and a grotto-like interactive water feature for play and cooling.

Locally sourced stone, native desert plantings, and creature comforts create a common ground rooted in a hyperlocal use of materials to create a sense of place for the diverse, growing community of Palm Springs and its visitors.

The work entitled "Creation of a Climate Adapted Urban Oasis Through the Hyperlocal Lens—Palm Springs Downtown Park in California, U.S." was published on the journal of Landscape Architecture Frontiers.

More information: Jason Shinoda et al, Creation of a Climate Adapted Urban Oasis Through the Hyperlocal Lens—Palm Springs Downtown Park in California, USA, Landscape Architecture Frontiers (2023). DOI: 10.15302/J-LAF-1-040032

Provided by Higher Education Press

Citation: Creation of a climate adapted urban oasis through the hyperlocal lens—Palm Springs Downtown Park in California, USA (2023, December 29) retrieved 29 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-creation-climate-urban-oasis-hyperlocal.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

California's majestic desert must be preserved: This proposal could help
31 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

17 hours ago

2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami (19 years ago)

Dec 27, 2023

Genomic data to determine last time when WAIS was ice free

Dec 27, 2023

M 5.9 - 37 km WNW of Linxia Chengguanzhen, China

Dec 27, 2023

Rare earth mineral deposit, Brook Mine, near Sheridan, WY

Dec 26, 2023

How does the loss of sea ice affect Earth's temperature?

Dec 26, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)