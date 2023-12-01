December 1, 2023

With 80,000 attendees, COP28 is largest UN climate summit ever

Delegates at the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai.

COP28 is officially the largest ever UN climate summit, with 80,000 participants registered on a list that—for the first time—shows who they work for.

Until this year, those taking part were not obliged to say who they worked for, making it tricky to detect lobbyists and identify negotiators' potential conflicts of interest.

Some 104,000 people, including technical and security staff, have access this year to the "blue zone" dedicated to the actual climate negotiations and the pavilions of the states and organizations present.

That largely exceeds the previous record at last year's UN climate summit in Egypt, COP27, which had 49,000 accredited attendees, and where oil and gas lobbyists outnumbered most national delegations, according to NGOs.

This year, there are nearly 23,500 people from official government teams.

Traveling with them are 27,208 , academics, representatives of professional organizations and senior company executives from oil giants.

These guests do not have the same degree of access to the negotiations as the official delegates, but their presence has raised concerns about the ability of big business to influence the talks.

The 'green zone' at COP28 in Dubai is full of displays like this one from the Russian Andrey Melnichenko Foundation.

Among the host country's guests are Bill Gates and Antoine Arnault, the son of LVMH boss Bernard Arnault, the second richest man in the world after Elon Musk, according to Forbes magazine.

The accreditations list also includes more than 14,000 non-governmental organizations, ranging from to industry lobbyists.

In June, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said must "cease and desist influence peddling and designed to kneecap progress" towards preventing the planet's climate spinning out of control.

And organizers say some 400,000 people have registered to get a day pass to the vast "green zone" around the talks on the site of the Dubai Expo 2020, which has been turned into a huge fair showcasing businesses and environmental innovation.

