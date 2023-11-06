November 6, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

SpaceX launch makes it 60 for the Space Coast, this time with record booster flight

by Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel

SpaceX
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Another Space Coast night launch Friday marked the 60th liftoff from the Space Coast for the year, this time with a booster flying for a record 18th time.

A Falcon 9 carrying another 23 of Elon Musk's company's Starlink satellites took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Space Launch Complex 40 at 8:37 p.m.

The historic booster that had previously flown on the Crew Demo-2 mission that took up the first astronauts on SpaceX's Crew Dragon back in May 2020 and has since flown on the ANASIS-11, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3 and now 13 Starlink missions.

It made another successful recovery landing in the Atlantic on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas.

The 60 Space Coast launches continues to build on the record surpassed last month when missions from either Canaveral or neighboring Kennedy Space Center topped the 57 managed in 2002.

So far this year, Canaveral has sent up 49 rockets and KSC 11. All but four launches have been from SpaceX, which also has flown 23 times from California.

2023 Orlando Sentinel. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: SpaceX launch makes it 60 for the Space Coast, this time with record booster flight (2023, November 6) retrieved 6 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-spacex-space-coast-booster-flight.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

SpaceX knocks out Space Coast's 50th launch of the year
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

1 hour ago

Questions on stars and planets: ratio of planet radius to star, distance between the two, temperature of a star and a planet, planet rotation speed

11 hours ago

An asteroid the size of the Rose Bowl has a slight chance of impacting Earth?

15 hours ago

Nuclear reactions in the Sun and other topics on stars

18 hours ago

Formation of emission lines and other topics

23 hours ago

Star cluster in the Milky Way appears to be as old as the Universe

Nov 5, 2023

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)