November 6, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Europe to decide its future in space at Seville summit

space
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

European ministers are meeting in the Spanish city of Seville on Monday and Tuesday to decide on the continent's future in space, including potential exploration missions and an ongoing rocket launcher crisis.

With delays to its new Ariane rocket, Europe has no independent way to blast its missions into space and faces growing competition as the United States, China and India all aim for the Moon.

"In space, a lot is at stake, and my question literally is where does Europe want to go?" European Space Agency (ESA) chief Josef Aschbacher said ahead of the summit.

Does Europe want to join in on the economic boom in the space sector, or be "a customer of services that others are offering?" he asked.

The first day of the summit is devoted to a meeting of ministers from the 22 ESA member states, which includes most European Union nations as well as the UK, Switzerland and Norway.

Tuesday will be dedicated to a joint EU-ESA meeting.

The member states are expected to reaffirm their commitment to Earth observation missions that collect climate change data as a priority for future funding.

Another topic on the agenda is future space exploration. In April, experts in a report commissioned by the ESA called for Europe to establish a "sustained presence" on the surface of the Moon.

The thorniest subject for the summit remains Europe's lack of rocket launchers—the ESA has previously relied on Russia or the US to launch its astronauts into space.

Addressing the problem requires significant funding, but "we are not in a very promising economic situation", Aschbacher said.

Philippe Baptiste, head of France's space agency CNES, said that talks about launchers "are difficult".

Already delayed by four years, Europe's next-generation Ariane 6 rocket is now not scheduled to make its maiden flight until next year.

The delays and inflation have piled on "considerable additional costs", a source close to the matter told AFP.

Europe lost access to Russia's Soyuz rockets after Moscow invaded Ukraine last year. In July, the ESA was forced to use a rocket from billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch its Euclid space telescope into space.

The decisions from Monday's talks are expected to be announced at a press conference at 6:30 pm (1730 GMT).

© 2023 AFP

Citation: Europe to decide its future in space at Seville summit (2023, November 6) retrieved 6 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-europe-future-space-seville-summit.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

European Space Agency to launch two missions on SpaceX rockets
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Solar Calendar -- When was the leap day inserted?

1 hour ago

An asteroid the size of the Rose Bowl has a slight chance of impacting Earth?

3 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

5 hours ago

Questions on stars and planets: ratio of planet radius to star, distance between the two, temperature of a star and a planet, planet rotation speed

16 hours ago

Nuclear reactions in the Sun and other topics on stars

Nov 5, 2023

Formation of emission lines and other topics

Nov 5, 2023

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)