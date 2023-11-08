November 8, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

El Nino set to last at least til April: UN

Heavy rains and floods have hit Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil in what climate experts attribute to the El Nino phenomenon
Heavy rains and floods have hit Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil in what climate experts attribute to the El Nino phenomenon.

The El Niño weather phenomenon, which triggers higher global temperatures, is expected to last until at least April 2024, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate pattern typically associated with increased heat worldwide, as well as drought in some parts of the world and elsewhere.

The UN's World Meteorological Organization said the current El Niño, which developed rapidly during July-August this year, was likely to peak between now and January.

"There is a 90-percent likelihood it will persist throughout the upcoming northern hemisphere winter/southern hemisphere summer," it said in its latest update, adding that it was expected to last until at least April.

The weather phenomenon typically occurs every two to seven years, and it usually increases in the year after it develops.

But, while most of the El Niño impact is not expected to be felt until 2024, WMO highlighted that the phenomenon was occurring in the context of rapid climate change.

Currently the hottest year ever recorded was 2016—the year after an exceptionally strong El Niño developed—but the world is already on track to beat that record.

El Nino
Chart showing changes in the Oceanic Nino Index of ocean temperature anomalies in the east-central Pacific Ocean since 1950.

"As a result of record high land and since June, the year 2023 is now on track to be the warmest year on record," WMO chief Petteri Taalas said in the statement, warning that "next year may be even warmer".

"This is clearly and unequivocally due to the contribution of the increasing concentrations of heat-trapping greenhouse gases from human activities," he said.

"Extreme events such as , drought, wildfires, heavy rain and floods will be enhanced in some regions, with major impacts," he cautioned, stressing the importance of efficient early warning systems.

El Niño last occurred in 2018-2019 and was followed by an exceptionally long La Niña—El Niño's cooling opposite—which ended earlier this year.

WMO said the most recent forecasts for the current El Niño impact suggest a high likelihood of continued warming in the central-eastern equatorial Pacific through next April.

Above-normal sea-surface temperatures are also expected across most of the global oceans, while above-normal temperatures are expected, too, over almost all land areas, it said.

Other impacts are likely to include above-normal rainfall in the Horn of Africa region and the La Plata basin in South America and in southeastern North America, as well as in parts of central and eastern Asia.

The north of South America, much of Australia and the Pacific islands are meanwhile set to see less rain, according to the predictions.

© 2023 AFP

Citation: El Nino set to last at least til April: UN (2023, November 8) retrieved 8 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-el-nino-til-april.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

World should prepare for El Nino, new record temperatures: UN
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

14 hours ago

Why is keeping tap water turned on considered wastage?

15 hours ago

Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano eruption - October/November 2023

Nov 4, 2023

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Nov 2, 2023

Geological deposits of hydrogen

Oct 30, 2023

Ambient air has an odor after removing respirator

Oct 29, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)