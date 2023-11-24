November 24, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Arson suspected as wildfire burns in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, rangers say

by Mark Price, The Charlotte Observer

wildfire
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

A wildfire burning in Great Smoky Mountains National Park is believed to be the work of an arsonist, according to the National Park Service.

The blaze is currently 100% contained to about 6 acres of "steep, " in the Rich Mountain area, the National Park Service reports. The is on the Tennessee side of the park, which straddles the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.

Investigators say someone set two fires in the area Nov. 20, and flames were spotted around 2:30 p.m.

"The fires were started under high wind conditions, a red flag warning and a park-wide burn ban," park officials said. "The fire prompted an early-morning voluntary evacuation of homes near the park boundary on Nov. 21."

A white truck was seen near the Rich Mountain trailhead around 10 a.m. Nov. 20, officials said.

"This may not be involved in the incident, but the occupants may have seen something and have information that can assist the investigation," park officials say.

Intentionally setting fires outside designated rings in camping or picnic areas "is always illegal and is extremely dangerous," park officials said.

More than 30 firefighters have worked to control the Rich Mountain Fire and will "continue to mop up the fire and will monitor it through the Thanksgiving holiday period," officials said.

2023 The Charlotte Observer. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Arson suspected as wildfire burns in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, rangers say (2023, November 24) retrieved 24 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-arson-wildfire-great-smoky-mountains.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Fires continue to blaze across Northern California. More than 135,000 acres burn
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

M 6.7 - 98 km E of Port-Olry, Vanuatu

Nov 22, 2023

M6.7 earthquake in Philippines off S coast of Mindinao

Nov 22, 2023

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Nov 21, 2023

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Nov 21, 2023

Mag 2.7 earthquake in Cornwall, 19 Nov 2023

Nov 21, 2023

Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano eruption - October/November 2023

Nov 15, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)