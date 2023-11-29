November 29, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Research demonstrates ability of thermostable nanoparticle design platform to tackle viral infections

by University of Bristol

New research demonstrates the ability of ADDomer to tackle viral infections
ADDomer COVID vaccine. Credit: University of Bristol / Imophoron

New research has demonstrated the potential for the ADDomer platform to produce thermostable vaccines and reagents to tackle viral infections The study led by the University of Bristol and Imophoron, a biopharmaceutical company developing thermostable nanoparticle vaccines using its ADDomer platform, is published in Antibody Therapeutics today (Nov. 29) under the title "In vitro generated antibodies guide thermostable ADDomer nanoparticle design for nasal vaccination and passive immunization against SARS-CoV-2."

The research team explored the innovative technology behind the development of an ADDomer vaccine targeting severe acute respiratory syndrome COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2).

The study, using an integrated approach, combined synthetic, computational and structural methods with in vitro antibody selection and in vivo immunization to design, produce and validate nature-inspired nanoparticle-based vaccines and reagents.

The research demonstrates the use of Imophoron's patented multivalent nanoparticle superbinder technology against SARS-CoV-2, including immune-evasive variants of concern.

Imre Berger, Professor of Biochemistry and Director of the Max Planck-Bristol Center for Minimal Biology at the University of Bristol, and co-author on the paper, said, "COVID-19 reminds us of the critical importance of being prepared for the next pandemic, requiring innovative approaches to help and speed up and development against emerging threats.

"Our study demonstrates the use of ADDomer-based nanoparticles in active and passive immunization and provides a blueprint for developing and vaccines to tackle respiratory ."

Richard Bungay, Chief Executive of Imophoron, commented, "This important paper highlights Imophoron's unique ADDomer and Gigabody technology platforms and their significant potential in developing novel, thermostable vaccines to combat infectious diseases.

"The research represents a for our team of world-class scientists, in collaboration with the excellent team at the University of Bristol, in our ongoing commitment to advancing global health."

More information: Dora Buzas et al, In vitro generated antibodies guide thermostable ADDomer nanoparticle design for nasal vaccination and passive immunization against SARS-CoV-2, Antibody Therapeutics (2023). DOI: 10.1093/abt/tbad024

Provided by University of Bristol

Citation: Research demonstrates ability of thermostable nanoparticle design platform to tackle viral infections (2023, November 29) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-ability-thermostable-nanoparticle-platform-tackle.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New vaccine platform used to develop COVID-19 candidates
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

7 hours ago

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

21 hours ago

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)