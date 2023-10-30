October 30, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Vast destruction, 43 dead in Mexico after Acapulco hurricane

by Yussel GONZALEZ

Hurricane Otis battered Acapulco, Mexico, when it made landfall on October 25, 2023
Hurricane Otis battered Acapulco, Mexico, when it made landfall on October 25, 2023.

Acapulco was struggling Sunday to recover from the extraordinarily powerful Hurricane Otis, which claimed 43 lives and provoked widespread power, water and telephone outages.

The picturesque Mexican tourist haunt, which once lured Hollywood stars like Elizabeth Taylor and Elvis Presley, had never experienced a Category 5 storm like Otis, which roared ashore Wednesday and made local landmarks built over decades look like they had been bombed out.

While the continued to climb, some 36 people were still missing, authorities said at midday Sunday.

And a lack of phone signal has left frustrated survivors desperate to communicate with loved ones, with some accusing the authorities of an inadequate response.

The World Meteorological Organization has described the hurricane as "one of the most rapidly intensifying on record," exceeded in only by another Pacific hurricane, Patricia, in 2015.

The speed with which Otis intensified took the government and weather forecasters by surprise, leaving little time to issue warnings and prepare residents for its arrival.

As aid finally began to arrive over the weekend, initial estimates put the storm's damage at around $15 billion. Some 200,000 homes were damaged, with a number of restaurants and businesses in ruins.

A security force of some 17,000 was deployed across the area after reports that supermarkets had been looted.

Additionally, the Mexican army and navy established an air bridge to distribute .

Thousands of liters of water and have been distributed in the resort city, home to 780,000 people.

The government had earlier said victims in need of specialized care were being flown to hospitals elsewhere in Mexico.

In 1997, Hurricane Paulina hit the Acapulco region as a Category 4 storm, killing more than 200 people.

© 2023 AFP

Citation: Vast destruction, 43 dead in Mexico after Acapulco hurricane (2023, October 30) retrieved 30 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-vast-destruction-dead-mexico-acapulco-1.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Vast destruction, 39 dead in Mexico after Acapulco hurricane
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Ambient air has an odor after removing respirator

23 hours ago

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Oct 28, 2023

Calderas and 'Super-Eruptions'

Oct 27, 2023

CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE OTIS Acapulco, Mexico

Oct 26, 2023

Direction (bearing) of sunrise/sunset

Oct 26, 2023

FIRO - Forecast-informed Reservoir Operations

Oct 25, 2023

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)