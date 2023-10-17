Vast $2 billion innovation hub is eyed at NASA Ames Silicon Valley complex

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

A vast $2 billion innovation hub is being eyed at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, a complex that's poised to become a birthplace for cutting-edge technologies.

UC Berkeley and SKS Partners, a veteran development firm, have teamed up to create what's being called Berkeley Space Center at NASA Research Park, officials said Monday.

"California's innovation and drive is not limited to Earth," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

The backers of the ambitious endeavor hope the space center will develop and create technologies in a wide array of fields.

"The joint venture is dedicated to identifying, incubating and launching technological breakthroughs across a diverse set of fields including astronautics, quantum computing, climate studies and the social sciences," UC Berkeley and SKS Partners stated on Monday.

The Berkeley Space Center is expected to total 36 acres including 1.5 million square feet of first-class offices and research spaces.

"This planned expansion of Berkeley's physical footprint and academic reach represents a fantastic and unprecedented opportunity for our students, faculty and the public we serve," UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ said.

Wet and dry labs, conference rooms, academic facilities and retail amenities are also expected to be part of the project.

CBRE, a commercial real estate firm, has landed the assignment of finding tenants for the 36-acre Berkeley Space Center.

"For NASA, this partnership has the potential to advance world-class research in aviation and space, thus helping improve life here on Earth," said Eugene Tu, the center director of the NASA Ames Research Center at Moffett Field in Mountain View.

