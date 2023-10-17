October 17, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Vast $2 billion innovation hub is eyed at NASA Ames Silicon Valley complex

by George Avalos, The Mercury News

earth
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A vast $2 billion innovation hub is being eyed at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, a complex that's poised to become a birthplace for cutting-edge technologies.

UC Berkeley and SKS Partners, a veteran development firm, have teamed up to create what's being called Berkeley Space Center at NASA Research Park, officials said Monday.

"California's innovation and drive is not limited to Earth," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

The backers of the ambitious endeavor hope the will develop and create technologies in a wide array of fields.

"The is dedicated to identifying, incubating and launching technological breakthroughs across a diverse set of fields including astronautics, , climate studies and the social sciences," UC Berkeley and SKS Partners stated on Monday.

The Berkeley Space Center is expected to total 36 acres including 1.5 million square feet of first-class offices and research spaces.

"This planned expansion of Berkeley's physical footprint and academic reach represents a fantastic and unprecedented opportunity for our students, faculty and the public we serve," UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ said.

Wet and dry labs, conference rooms, academic facilities and retail amenities are also expected to be part of the project.

CBRE, a commercial real estate firm, has landed the assignment of finding tenants for the 36-acre Berkeley Space Center.

"For NASA, this partnership has the potential to advance world-class research in aviation and , thus helping improve life here on Earth," said Eugene Tu, the center director of the NASA Ames Research Center at Moffett Field in Mountain View.

2023 MediaNews Group, Inc. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Vast $2 billion innovation hub is eyed at NASA Ames Silicon Valley complex (2023, October 17) retrieved 17 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-vast-billion-hub-eyed-nasa.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Airbus partners with Voyager Space to build ISS replacement
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How can we be sure that Leavitt’s law works?

Oct 15, 2023

Annular eclipse October 14, 2023

Oct 14, 2023

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Oct 14, 2023

Positional astronomy formulas

Oct 14, 2023

Radio Telescope - Home Built

Oct 10, 2023

Sample and Return of Asteroid Bennu - live on Oct 20, 2020 at 1720 GMT

Oct 10, 2023

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)