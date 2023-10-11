October 11, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Rare birdwing butterflies star in federal case against NY man accused of trafficking insects

by Bobby Caina Calvan

Rare birdwing butterflies star in federal case against NY man accused of trafficking insects
This screengrab of the Etsy page of a seller going by “LIMMERENTOMOLOGICA” shows four birdwing specimens currently on sale online. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn said Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, that Charles Limmer made tens of thousands of dollars over the past year by illegally trafficking scores of flying insects, including endangered birdwings — whose numbers have fallen because of diminishing habitat and illegal poaching. The six-count indictment against Limmer, 75, accuses him of working with overseas collaborators to smuggle some 1,000 lepidoptera, including some of the rarest and most endangered moths and butterflies in the world. Credit: Etsy via AP

Birdwing butterflies are among the rarest and largest to grace the planet, their 10-inch wingspans flapping through the rainforests of Southeast Asia and Australia. Their sheer size can make them hard to miss.

But the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn says Charles Limmer made tens of thousands of dollars over the past year by illegally trafficking scores of flying insects, including endangered birdwings—whose numbers have fallen because of diminishing habitat and illegal poaching.

The six-count indictment against Limmer, 75, accuses him of working with overseas collaborators to smuggle some 1,000 lepidoptera, including some of the rarest and most endangered moths and butterflies in the world.

Federal authorities in New York say the Long Island man smuggled dried specimens of the species, circumventing U.S. laws by labeling shipments as "decorative wall coverings," "origami paper craft" and "wall decorations."

Attempts to reach Limmer by phone and email were unsuccessful.

Federal law prohibits the commercial export or import of wildlife without permission from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Additional authorization would need to be secured for , as part of an international partnership to protect wildlife from trafficking.

Rare birdwing butterflies star in federal case against NY man accused of trafficking insects
This screengrab of the eBay page of a seller going by “limmerleps” shows two birdwing specimens currently on sale online. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn said Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, that Charles Limmer made tens of thousands of dollars over the past year by illegally trafficking scores of flying insects, including endangered birdwings — whose numbers have fallen because of diminishing habitat and illegal poaching. The six-count indictment against Limmer, 75, accuses him of working with overseas collaborators to smuggle some 1,000 lepidoptera, including some of the rarest and most endangered moths and butterflies in the world. Credit: eBay via AP

Limmer previously had a federal license to import and export , but it was suspended in October 2022.

Since then, the indictment alleges, Limmer illegally imported and exported more than $200,000 worth of shipments.

An eBay page of a seller going by "limmerleps" shows the account had made more than 4,600 sales on the shopping platform, many of the most recent sales were moths and butterflies. There were two birdwing specimens currently on sale and two were sold over the past year, according to the website.

An Etsy page connected to a seller going by the name "Limmer" had four ads for birdwings still advertised on Wednesday, including featuring a collection of five specimens with an asking price of $133.

The indictment also seeks to force Limmer to give up his collection of some 1,000 butterflies, moths and other insects prosecutors say he illegally procured from overseas.

© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Rare birdwing butterflies star in federal case against NY man accused of trafficking insects (2023, October 11) retrieved 11 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-rare-birdwing-butterflies-star-federal.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Wildlife lovers urged to join UK's annual butterfly count
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

6 hours ago

If Mold & Fungal Spores are Literally Everywhere, Then Why. . .

Oct 8, 2023

Nobel Prize in medicine: Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman

Oct 4, 2023

Plasmid DNA from Pfizer COVID Vaccine Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Pharmacist Injected Me w/ COVID Booster Before the Alcohol from the Prep Pad Dried

Sep 25, 2023

Microglia and myelin's role in Alzheimer’s disease

Sep 23, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)