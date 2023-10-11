October 11, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Huge rocket motors arrive at Los Angeles museum for space shuttle Endeavour display

Huge rocket motors arrive at Los Angeles museum for space shuttle Endeavour display
One of two rocket motors are slowly turned into the receiving area of the California Science Center upon their arrival in Los Angeles, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023. The giant rocket motors, required to display the retired NASA space shuttle Endeavour as if it’s about to blast off, were trucked over two days from Mojave Air and Space Port to LA’s Exposition Park, where the California Science Center’s Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center is being built to display Endeavour. Credit: AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Two giant rocket motors required to display the retired NASA space shuttle Endeavour as if it's about to blast off arrived Wednesday at a Los Angeles museum, completing their long journey from the Mojave Desert.

The 116-foot-long (35.3-meter) motors, which look like giant white cylinders, were trucked over two days from the Mojave Air and Space Port to LA's Exposition Park, where the California Science Center's Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center is being built to display Endeavour.

Donated by Northrop Grumman, the motors are the largest components of the two solid rocket boosters that would be attached to a space shuttle's external tank to help the main engines lift the orbiter off the launch pad.

Schoolchildren were among several hundred people who watched the move—the latest spectacle in the yearslong process of preparing to put Endeavour on permanent display vertically as if it was about to blast off.

The massive shuttle was flown to Los Angeles International Airport atop a NASA Boeing 747 in 2012 and then was inched through city streets to the museum. The giant external tank arrived by barge and made a similar trip across Los Angeles.

  • Huge rocket motors arrive at Los Angeles museum for space shuttle Endeavour display
    Students from the Alexander Science Center School cheer as two rocket motors are moved slowly down Figueroa Street in Los Angeles, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023. The giant rocket motors, required to display the retired NASA space shuttle Endeavour as if it’s about to blast off, were trucked over two days from Mojave Air and Space Port to LA’s Exposition Park. Credit: AP Photo/Richard Vogel
  • Huge rocket motors arrive at Los Angeles museum for space shuttle Endeavour display
    Traffic enforcement officers clear the way as trucks haul two rocket motors slowly down Figueroa Street in Los Angeles, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023. The giant rocket motors, required to display the retired NASA space shuttle Endeavour as if it’s about to blast off, were trucked over two days from Mojave Air and Space Port to LA’s Exposition Park. Credit: AP Photo/Richard Vogel
  • Huge rocket motors arrive at Los Angeles museum for space shuttle Endeavour display
    A shadow of a palm tree is cast upon the side of one of two rocket motors carefully being moved along Figueroa Street in Los Angeles, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023. The giant rocket motors, required to display the retired NASA space shuttle Endeavour as if it’s about to blast off, were trucked over two days from Mojave Air and Space Port to LA’s Exposition Park, where the California Science Center’s Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center is being built to display Endeavour. Credit: AP Photo/Richard Vogel
  • Huge rocket motors arrive at Los Angeles museum for space shuttle Endeavour display
    Trucks haul two rocket motors slowly down Figueroa Street in Los Angeles, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023. The giant rocket motors, required to display the retired NASA space shuttle Endeavour as if it’s about to blast off, were trucked over two days from Mojave Air and Space Port to LA’s Exposition Park. Credit: AP Photo/Richard Vogel
  • Huge rocket motors arrive at Los Angeles museum for space shuttle Endeavour display
    Spectators watch as two rocket motors are slowly moved down Figueroa Street in Los Angeles on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023. The giant rocket motors, required to display the retired NASA space shuttle Endeavour as if it’s about to blast off, were trucked over two days from Mojave Air and Space Port to LA’s Exposition Park. Credit: AP Photo/Richard Vogel

The shuttle "stack"—assembly of the boosters, and orbiter—will be completed before construction of the rest of the museum is finished around it.

Endeavour flew 25 missions before NASA's three-decade space shuttle program ended in 2011.

© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Huge rocket motors arrive at Los Angeles museum for space shuttle Endeavour display (2023, October 11) retrieved 11 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-huge-rocket-motors-los-angeles.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

California Science Center starts complex process to display Space Shuttle Endeavour vertically
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How can we be sure that Leavitt’s law works?

6 hours ago

Radio Telescope - Home Built

Oct 10, 2023

Sample and Return of Asteroid Bennu - live on Oct 20, 2020 at 1720 GMT

Oct 10, 2023

Supernova Ejection: How Large Are the Chunks?

Oct 9, 2023

Is the Sun's photosphere fluorescent?

Oct 9, 2023

Why isn't there an effort to name non-stellar celestial objects?

Oct 9, 2023

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)