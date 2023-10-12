October 12, 2023 report

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

preprint

trusted source

proofread

European astronomers explore galaxy cluster G113

by Tomasz Nowakowski , Phys.org

European astronomers explore galaxy cluster G113
XMM-Newton observation of G113 in the 0.7–1.2 keV band with LOFAR radio contours. Credit: arXiv (2023). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2310.03645

Using ESA's XMM-Newton satellite and the Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR), a team of European astronomers has explored a galaxy cluster known as PSZ2G113.91-37.01 (or G113 for short). Results of the observational campaign, presented in a paper published October 5 on the pre-print server arXiv, shed more light on the properties and nature of this cluster.

Galaxy clusters contain up to thousands of galaxies bound together by gravity. They form through accretion of mass and infall of smaller sub-structures and are the largest known gravitationally-bound structures in the universe. Therefore, they could serve as excellent laboratories for studying galaxy evolution and cosmology.

Discovered in 1999, G113 is a at a redshift of 0.371. It has a mass of about 758 trillion , a radius of approximately 4 million , and is known to host a radio halo and two radio relics. G113 is a poorly studied cluster that has not been yet observed by any major X-ray satellite.

A group of astronomers led by Maria Giulia Campitiello of the University of Bologna in Italy, decided to change this. They investigated G113 in X-rays as part of the Cluster HEritage project with XMM-Newton: Mass Assembly and Thermodynamics at the Endpoint of structure formation (CHEX-MATE). Their study was complemented by images from the LOFAR Two-meter Sky Survey-Data release 2 (LoTSS-DR2).

The observations found that G113 is undergoing a merger along the north-south axis and confirmed the presence of radio halo in the central region and two radio relics. The relics turned out to be perpendicular to the merger axis—one is located in the northern and one in the southern region.

Based on the X-ray data, the astronomers identified a surface brightness discontinuity in the northern region of G113. Further analysis of this discontinuity allowed them to classify it as a cold front. Moreover, the temperature map also revealed the presence of another cold region, located in the southern part of the cluster.

The study found that the halo region has a mean spectral index value of approximately -1.15, and an associated standard deviation of 0.23. The results also suggest a flattening of the spectral profile in the northern front of the northern relic—what may be caused by particles accelerated by a shock that is moving outwards.

Furthermore, the researchers conducted a point-to-point analysis of the X-ray and radio emission both in the halo and in the northern relic regions of G113, finding a strong correlation for the and an anti-correlation for the relic. The finding is consistent with previous studies.

Summing up the results, the authors of the paper propose further observations in order to determine the that originate this correlation and anti-correlation.

More information: M. G. Campitiello et al, A combined LOFAR and XMM-Newton analysis of the disturbed cluster PSZ2G113.91-37.01, arXiv (2023). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2310.03645

Journal information: arXiv

© 2023 Science X Network

Citation: European astronomers explore galaxy cluster G113 (2023, October 12) retrieved 12 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-european-astronomers-explore-galaxy-cluster.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

European astronomers detect new component of radio halo in a nearby galaxy cluster
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How can we be sure that Leavitt’s law works?

22 hours ago

Radio Telescope - Home Built

Oct 10, 2023

Sample and Return of Asteroid Bennu - live on Oct 20, 2020 at 1720 GMT

Oct 10, 2023

Supernova Ejection: How Large Are the Chunks?

Oct 9, 2023

Is the Sun's photosphere fluorescent?

Oct 9, 2023

Why isn't there an effort to name non-stellar celestial objects?

Oct 9, 2023

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)