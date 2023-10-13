October 13, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Climate researcher rejects being sacked for refusing to fly

climate
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A climate researcher hit back against his dismissal from a German think-tank after refusing to take a flight back from a fact-finding mission in Papua New Guinea.

Gianluca Grimalda was informed of his dismissal in mid-October by his employer, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), in a letter seen by AFP on Friday.

No reason for the termination was given in the letter.

A few days before, the 51-year-old social scientist had received an ultimatum from the institute, insisting he return to Germany by plane.

"I'm not going to catch a plane because for me it's unreasonable," Grimalda told AFP, who refused the demand to travel.

The from the return back would have been greater than those of an over an entire year, said Grimalda.

The Italian national spent the best part of the last six months investigating the social impacts of climate change on communities in Papua New Guinea.

Grimalda, who is a member of the climate activist group Scientist Rebellion, had traveled most of the way to the Pacific island state by land and sea.

Around two-thirds of the 22,000-kilometer (13,670-mile) journey from Germany was done by train, car and boat.

Grimalda intended to do the same for the return leg and was set to arrive back in Kiel on September 10.

But Grimalda's return was delayed when he ran into difficulties with former independence fighters in the region and a forced part of his trip to be cancelled, according to the researcher.

The institute in Kiel was frustrated by the delay and asked Grimalda to return by October 2, according to another letter seen by AFP.

Grimalda said he suffers from medically diagnosed "climate anxiety" and risked succumbing to a if he boarded the flight back to Germany.

The researcher said he would contest his dismissal from the institute when he returns to Germany, citing mental health reasons.

Contacted by AFP, the IfW Kiel said it did not comment on internal personnel questions to "protect the private lives of employees".

© 2023 AFP

Citation: Climate researcher rejects being sacked for refusing to fly (2023, October 13) retrieved 13 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-climate-fly.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Climate scientist 'could lose job' for refusing to fly
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Music to Lift Your Soul: 4 Genres & Honorable Mention

32 minutes ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

53 minutes ago

Today's Fusion Music: T Square, Cassiopeia, Rei & Kanade Sato

3 hours ago

21st Century Music

14 hours ago

British Isles - a piece of visual history

Oct 11, 2023

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

Oct 11, 2023

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)