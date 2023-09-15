September 15, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Nobel Foundation increases cash award for 2023 prizes

nobel prize
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The cash award for each Nobel Prize to be handed out next month will increase to nearly one million euros, the Nobel Foundation announced Friday.

The organization said it was adding the equivalent of 84,000 euros to each category's prize pot, meaning that the 2023 laureates will receive 924,000 euros (11 million Swedish krona).

This increase makes the cash award the most valuable to be handed out in the more than 100-year history of the Nobel Prize.

The has varied over the last decade, with the foundation tightening its purse strings in 2012, but gradually increased the award towards the end of the decade.

"The Foundation has chosen to increase the prize money because it is financially viable to do so," the organization said in a statement.

"At the end of 2022, the market value of the capital invested by the Nobel Foundation reached 5.799 billion krona."

When several winners share a , they also share the cash .

The Nobel Foundation manages the fortune of the Swedish dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel, who earmarked most of his fortune for prizes to be given in his name.

In a will drawn up in 1895, the total sum entrusted to the foundation was 31.5 million krona, the equivalent of 151 million euros today.

Every year the organization hands out prizes in peace, chemistry, medicine, physics, literature and more recently economic sciences.

© 2023 AFP

Citation: Nobel Foundation increases cash award for 2023 prizes (2023, September 15) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-09-nobel-foundation-cash-award-prizes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

A quick look at the 2022 Nobel Prizes
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Favorite songs (cont.)

3 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

10 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

11 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Sep 8, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)