August 31, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Transforming urban sustainability: New study reveals cities' crucial contribution to meeting decarbonization goals

by iCube Programme

Transforming urban sustainability: New study reveals cities' crucial contribution to meeting decarbonization goals
Methodological approach for the coordination of national and local energy planning. Credit: Energy Strategy Reviews (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.esr.2023.101137

New research on ScienceDirect sheds light on cities' key role in combating climate change and aligning local energy plans with national strategies.

Taking inspiration from the commitments and plans made by countries to address climate change, cities are becoming key participants in the effort to reach goals for reducing carbon emissions. Recognizing their importance within their countries' energy systems, cities all around the globe are taking steps to become more sustainable.

In a recent article, researchers propose a new method for transposing national energy planning to the local level. By further modeling the downscaled national energy measures, the study quantifies their potential impacts, supporting the establishment of realistic goals that align with national ambitions.

The research's focus lies in demonstrating the methodology through a involving the Spanish city of Valencia and Spain's national energy strategy. By comparing the measures included in both plans, the researchers identified disparities, with certain local measures outperforming the national plan while others proved inadequate. These findings emphasize the significance of considering a city's real capacities and competences when setting energy measures and goals in accordance with national targets.

As cities continue to play a vital role in , the correct downscaling and modeling of energy plans become crucial in accelerating urban decarbonization. The research underscores the need for full coordination between national and local authorities to optimize the contribution of urban areas towards higher climate targets.

This research offers valuable insights for urban energy planners, policymakers, and stakeholders as they strive to create resilient and sustainable cities. As global communities unite in the fight against , this study serves as a roadmap to empower cities and nations in achieving their shared goals.

The research is published in the journal Energy Strategy Reviews.

More information: Iñigo Muñoz et al, How can cities effectively contribute towards decarbonisation targets? A downscaling method to assess the alignment of local energy plans with national strategies, Energy Strategy Reviews (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.esr.2023.101137

Provided by iCube Programme

Citation: Transforming urban sustainability: New study reveals cities' crucial contribution to meeting decarbonization goals (2023, August 31) retrieved 31 August 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-08-urban-sustainability-reveals-cities-crucial.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Climate action plans mobilize limited urban change, researchers report
0 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)