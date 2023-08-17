August 17, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

How microhabitat affects bacterial communities in a semi-arid ecosystem

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

How microhabitat affects bacterial communities in a semi-arid ecosystem
Structural equation model showing the relative contributions of microhabitat factors on bacterial richness (a) and connectivity (b) via biocrust traits. Latent variables (colored ovals) are indicated by measured variables (black boxes) with their respective loadings shown. The width of the arrows indicates the strength of the causal relationships supplemented by standardized path coefficients (** P < 0.01, * P < 0.05). R2 values indicate the explained variance of response variables. Credit: Plant and Soil (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s11104-023-06184-3

Known as the living skin of dryland ecosystems, biocrust contains diverse soil microorganisms that are essential to biocrust formation and the maintenance of multiple ecological functions.

Biocrust modulates soil microbiomes, however, little is known about how local microhabitat conditions affect biocrust adaptation and subsequently alter soil microbiomes.

Researchers from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources and the Institute of Soil and Water Conservation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences collected biocrusts and from eight representative microhabitats and investigated the response of biocrusts and their to microhabitat variations in plant canopy coverage, slope aspect, and slope gradient in a semi-arid climate of the northern Loess Plateau in China.

Related findings were published in Plant and Soil.

They found that microhabitat factors could strongly influence soil bacterial communities through changes in locally adapted biocrust traits and soil properties.

Bacterial communities of biocrusts in the microhabitats under plant canopy and on shady or gentle slopes of fixed were characterized by a higher taxonomic richness and more complex community networks, indicating that the presence of the plant canopy has huge influence on biocrust bacterial communities.

In addition, indirect effect of microhabitat on biocrust also depended on the bacterial metric. Bacterial richness was strongly affected by microhabitat-induced changes in soil properties, and bacterial network connectivity was strongly affected by microhabitat-induced changes in biocrust traits and soil properties.

"This study facilitates a deeper understanding of the intricate relationships among soil microbiomes, biocrusts, and diverse local microhabitats in dryland ecosystems," said Wang Yanfeng from NIEER, first author of the study.

More information: Yanfeng Wang et al, Biocrust adaptations to microhabitat alter bacterial communities in a semiarid ecosystem, Plant and Soil (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s11104-023-06184-3

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: How microhabitat affects bacterial communities in a semi-arid ecosystem (2023, August 17) retrieved 17 August 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-08-microhabitat-affects-bacterial-communities-semi-arid.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

How biocrust influences bacterial communities in both biocrust and subsoil layers
0 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)