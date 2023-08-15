August 15, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

French fire near Spanish border contained but dangerous: officials

The fire broke out on Monday afternoon and swept through 500 hectares
The fire broke out on Monday afternoon and swept through 500 hectares.

A wildfire in France that triggered the evacuation of more than 3,000 people from holiday campsites near the Spanish border has been contained but remains dangerous, regional authorities said on Tuesday.

About 450 firefighters backed up by surveillance aircraft were still battling the south of the city of Perpignan, they said.

"The fire has been contained," senior regional official Rodrigue Furcy told local radio, but the worst affected area was "under close surveillance and firefighters were still battling the blaze".

With the exception of "350 to 400" people, the holidaymakers had been able to return to their campsites on Tuesday, Furcy said.

The broke out on Monday afternoon and swept through 500 hectares near the villages of Saint-Andre, Sorede and the seaside resort of Argeles.

The flames had spread rapidly due to "extremely hot weather, drought and ".

Seventeen had sustained light injuries and one was admitted to hospital after a fall "but the good news is that there have been no fatalities", Furcy continued.

Thirty houses had been damaged, along with a warehouse and a campsite.

Several roads were closed and the train service from Perpignan to the Spanish border was suspended for several hours.

Bordering on Spain, the Pyrenees-Orientales region has been affected worse than any other French region by a devastating drought.

© 2023 AFP

Citation: French fire near Spanish border contained but dangerous: officials (2023, August 15) retrieved 15 August 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-08-french-spanish-border-dangerous.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Firefighters contain wildfire near Spanish-French border
1 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)