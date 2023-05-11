May 11, 2023

Report: Securing a sustainable future for kelp forests

by GRID-Arendal

Into the Blue: Securing a Sustainable Future for Kelp Forests global synthesis report is the most comprehensive knowledge review on kelp to date, revealing the state of science on the world's kelp forests and providing recommended actions to build the recovery of the world's kelp forests.

Aiming to improve our understanding of the value of and provide recommendations to protect and sustainably manage them, the report also provides a range of policy and management interventions and options that can be used to maintain these remarkable ecosystems into the future and to support the people and economies that have depended on them for generations.

Despite the many challenges they face, kelp forests provide valuable ecosystem services, including supporting coastal fisheries, mitigating climate change, and protecting biodiversity. The report emphasizes the importance of combining sociocultural knowledge with economic valuations to strengthen the case for devoting resources to the conservation, , and restoration of kelp, the most extensive marine vegetated ecosystem in the world.

