Red tide toxin sent them to the hospital. See what happened to a pair of Florida turtles

A crowd of beachgoers cheered and hollered on Tuesday as they watched Mote Marine staff release two loggerhead sea turtles, named Lilly and Farmer, into the water at Lido Beach in Sarasota.

Farmer was transferred to Mote's on Feb. 21, and Lilly was transported on March 30. Both were found with symptoms of red tide toxicity.

Lilly received antibiotics and fluids until symptoms improved, according to a release from Mote Marine. Farmer suffered from extreme lethargy and received fluids daily to help flush out toxins.

Both turtles made full recoveries at Mote's Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital.

"We are super excited to see them go," Lynne Byrd, Mote's Rehabilitation and Medical Care manager, said in a news release. "Without the help and intervention of a facility like Mote, these animals wouldn't be alive and we wouldn't be enjoying this happy experience."

Springtime is also turtle nesting season, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recommends beachgoers should:

Keep a distance from the nests. Being within 50 feet of nesting sea turtles can cause them to depart the beach before they complete nesting.

Keep the beaches clean. Food scraps can attract predators to the nesting location, and litter can entangle wildlife as they try to reach the shore.

Use natural light. Flashlights, cameras or cellphones can potentially misdirect and disturb nesting sea turtles and their hatchlings, which could lead them away from the ocean and into danger.

