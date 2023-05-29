May 29, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger calls fight against climate change his 'crusade'

by Peter Sblendorio

Schwarzenegger
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Arnold Schwarzenegger wants more action against climate change.

The "Terminator" star—who founded the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative and annually hosts the Austrian World Summit—considers his two decades of work to save the environment to be his "crusade," he told "CBS Sunday."

"I'm on a mission to go and reduce worldwide," Schwarzenegger said, "because I'm into having a healthy body and a healthy Earth. That's what I'm fighting for. And that's my crusade."

The actor-politician, 75, launched the Austrian World Summit eight years ago as a forum to combat climate change. The takes place in Vienna, about 125 miles north of the actor's hometown of Thal.

During his stint as governor of California, Schwarzenegger signed the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006 in a push to reduce the state's emissions.

"As long as they keep talking about , they are not gonna go anywhere. 'Cause no one gives a s— about that," Schwarzenegger told CBS. "So my thing is, let's go and rephrase this and communicate differently about it and really tell people we're talking about pollution. Pollution creates , and pollution kills."

A documentary series about the star titled "Arnold" premieres next month of Netflix, which recently released his CIA action series "FUBAR."

"This is the first TV series that I've done," Schwarzenegger told CBS. "It was a lot, a lot of work. I have never really worked that hard in my life."

