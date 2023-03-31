March 31, 2023

Video: European Union's ban on tattoo ink: breaking down the chemistry

by American Chemical Society

European Union's ban on tattoo ink: breaking down the chemistry (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

A ban by the European Union on a number of pigments used in tattoo inks has sparked a conversation around their composition and safety.

In this video, we dive into the science of these inks, explore the new ban and investigate how new pigments from the research world might expand the possibilities of tattoos from art to medical devices.

Provided by American Chemical Society

