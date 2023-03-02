March 2, 2023

Dynamic carbon-nitrogen coupling under global change

by Science China Press

NPP, net primary productivity; GEP, gross ecosystem productivity. Credit: Science China Press

A new study reveals that both the carbon and nitrogen cycles continually adjust under global change, leading to dynamic coupling.

A study published in the journal Science China Life Sciences recently made a comprehensive review of ecosystem and nitrogen processes under global change. The review shows that nitrogen input mostly stimulates plant primary productivity, decreases microbial activities, hardly increases soil carbon sequestration but considerably increases nitrogen loss by nitrogen leaching and nitrogenous gas emissions.

Carbon input under rising atmosphere CO2 concentration, climate warming, or along ecosystem succession stimulates and mineralization but decreases nitrogen leaching to support plant growth and ecosystem carbon sequestration. The carbon and nitrogen processes continually adjust under global change to couple with each other under a new dynamic equilibrium.

The shifts in carbon-nitrogen coupling have important implications for modeling ecosystem carbon sequestration under . The ecosystem carbon sequestration may be overestimated under nitrogen input and be underestimated under elevated CO2 when the ecosystem models fail to simulate these dynamic adjustments of carbon and .

More information: Shuli Niu et al, Dynamic carbon-nitrogen coupling under global change, Science China Life Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s11427-022-2245-y

Journal information: Science China Life Sciences

Provided by Science China Press

