Killing dingoes is the only way to protect livestock, right? Nope

Credit: Dr. Louise Boronyak and Bradley Smith

Since European colonization, farmers have often viewed dingoes as the enemy, waging war against them to protect their livestock. Farmers felt they had no option but to eradicate dingoes using traps, shooting, poisoned baits (such as 1080) and building a 5,600km long dingo fence, the world's longest.

Killing dingoes costs millions of dollars each year. But it hasn't resolved the conflict. In many cases it has made the threat to livestock worse by breaking up dingo families and removing experienced adults which hunt larger, more mobile prey.

The alternative? As some farmers are discovering, there are unexpected benefits of learning to coexist with dingoes instead. As Western Australian cattle grazer David Pollock told us:

"I reckon my dingoes are worth $20,000 each, probably more. So, killing them would be the last thing that I did."

Can dingoes really help grazers?

Yes. In many cases, they can be allies for grazers by reducing the competition for pasture from wild herbivores such as kangaroos and goats, as well as killing or scaring off foxes and feral cats.

As our understanding of the importance of predators has grown, a new approach has taken root: human-wildlife coexistence. Recently recognized by the United Nations Convention of Biological Diversity, this field offers a path to stem the global loss of biodiversity by balancing the costs and benefits of living alongside wildlife.

Our new research lays out seven pathways to shift from the routine killing of dingoes towards coexistence.

This artist’s impression of a predator smart farm shows many different deterrent methods. Credit: Amelia Baxter

What does coexistence look like?

One path to coexistence is supporting grazers to adopt effective tools and strategies to reduce the loss of livestock while capitalizing on the benefits of large predators. This is known as predator-smart farming

Our research on this area has led to a new Australian guide. This approach relies on a variety of effective non-lethal tools and practices to protect livestock three main ways:

humans or guardian animals such as dogs and donkeys watch over and defend livestock from dingoes, as well as using fencing to create a physical barrier

using knowledge about dingo biology and behavior to find better deterrents, such as the use of lights, sounds or smells

stronger land management and livestock husbandry to increase the productive capacity of pastures and livestock resilience.

This approach helps ensure the livelihoods of farmers remain resilient and makes the most of the benefits of dingoes for productive agricultural landscapes and ecosystem health.

Guardian donkeys are effective dingo deterrents. Author provided

As one New South Wales cattle producer found, these approaches work. He told us:

"Three years ago, we were losing 53% of our calves to dingoes. We started looking into alternatives that were cost and time effective and decided to try guardian donkeys. We purchased two jacks (male donkeys) and now we have 94% calving rate. Donkeys saved our business. "

So what's stopping us?

We now know it's entirely possible to live and farm alongside dingoes. So why do we still resort to lethal control?

Inertia is one barrier to change. The default option is to kill dingoes. Laws, policies and funding by government and industry have institutionalized lethal control.

But there are other barriers, such as a lack of funding for different approaches from government and a lack of support from the community and grazers. Despite this resistance the number of grazers adopting predator smart farming is growing.

To overcome these barriers, we believe it's important to undertake research alongside grazers to field-test and demonstrate how these methods actually work, and which combinations work best.

Changes like this take time. We also have to build connections and rapport through agricultural networks, as well as tackle the institutional infrastructure built up around dingo control.

It's natural for farmers, grazers and state government representatives to be skeptical of such a big change. But the status quo isn't working. Living alongside dingoes could help us make some of the fundamental changes needed to stop the loss of biodiversity.

Coexisting with dingoes could be a win-win for livestock farmers. Credit: Shutterstock

To that end, public awareness and talking about this openly can help bring something which has long gone unquestioned into the spotlight.

Our research emerged from in-depth interviews with Australian livestock producers, ecologists, conservation and animal welfare groups, industry representatives and policy makers as well as field observations and analysis of Australia's wild dog action plan.

If we do make progress towards coexisting with dingoes, we could embed predator-smart techniques in the way we farm to boost biodiversity, landscape resilience, food security and livelihoods. We would bring back dingoes as apex predators and regulators of healthy ecosystems. Politics would take a step back, in favor of scientific, evidence-based approaches and First Nations input into environmental policies.

This is not hypothetical. Grazers and landholders already using predator-smart tools and strategies report many benefits. They include:

fewer animals injured or killed by dingoes

less time spent stalking and killing dingoes

lower total grazing pressure from feral grazers such as goats

boosting pasture growth and livestock profitability.

Landholders for Dingoes promotes the work of landholders who are coexisting with dingoes.

It's time to modernize Australia's approach to dingoes. This approach offers a potential win-win for farmers and dingoes, as well as significant gains for nature.

But to make this happen, we will have to shift our attitude towards dingoes, gain support from grazers and other stakeholders, and make non-lethal coexistence tools and approaches the new standard practice.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.