February 10, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Satellites may enable better quantum networks

by Matt Lakin, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Satellites may enable better quantum networks
The BBM92 and HEQKD optical setup: photonic “ququarts” hyperentangled in polarization and time bin are generated via spontaneous parametric down-conversion in periodically poled lithium niobate (PPLN). The green lines are the 532-nm pump (and stabilization) beam, while the red and yellow lines are the signal (810-nm) and idler (1550-nm) photons, respectively. For BBM92, the pump right-angle prism is blocked so there is no time-bin entanglement. Credit: Physical Review Applied (2022). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevApplied.18.044027

A study by Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers has demonstrated how satellites could enable more efficient, secure quantum networks.

"We used experiment, emulation and simulation to see what's needed for high-dimensional quantum cryptography in space and found it's quite doable," said ORNL's Joseph Chapman.

Quantum can use quantum bits, or qubits, to distribute shared random keys for users to exchange encrypted information. Qubits can exist in more than one state simultaneously and carry more information than standard computing bits. Qudits, another quantum unit, can exist in more than two states and carry even more information.

Chapman's team used to create entangled pairs of qubits and qudits, meaning one particle from a pair couldn't be described independently of the other. The team emulated transmission between a and satellite and simulated transmission from orbiting satellites.

"We found qubits and qudits are both viable," Chapman said.

The study is published in the journal Physical Review Applied.

More information: Joseph C. Chapman et al, Hyperentangled Time-Bin and Polarization Quantum Key Distribution, Physical Review Applied (2022). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevApplied.18.044027

Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Citation: Satellites may enable better quantum networks (2023, February 10) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-02-satellites-enable-quantum-networks.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Using 'cat states' to realize fault-tolerant quantum computers
73 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Textbook proof of repulsion/attraction of equal charges according to odd/even spin

6 hours ago

Brackets vs dot-product

23 hours ago

A question of separability and entanglement

Sep 6, 2024

A quick question about Planck's constant

Sep 6, 2024

Double slit experiment wave collapse

Sep 6, 2024

The coefficient of expansion for spin addition

Sep 4, 2024

More from Quantum Physics

Load comments (0)