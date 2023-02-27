February 27, 2023

Nitrogen addition affects trait divergence of plant community assembly

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Nitrogen addition affects trait divergence of plant community assembly
Mongolia. Credit: Hippopx/CC BY

It is well known that nitrogen (N) deposition can affect plant community assembly in the temperate desert steppe, thus resulting in changes in local ecosystem functions and species diversity.

A research team from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) conducted a four-year N addition experiment with eight N addition levels to investigate the underlying plant community assembly mechanisms in the temperate desert steppe of Inner Mongolia.

The researchers investigated species composition and then collected aboveground biomass and measured six soil properties and functional traits. They also examined changes in six trait ranges and trait patterns along experimental N addition gradients.

Their results were published in Plant and Soil on Feb. 13.

According to the researchers, environmental and biotic filtering plays important roles in community assembly along N addition gradients in a temperate desert steppe. The effects of environmental and biotic filtering on plant community assembly can be revealed by progressively examining changes in trait ranges and trait patterns along N addition gradients.

High N addition also alters and composition. In N-rich communities, traits tend to diverge because with opposite ecological strategies show small differences in their competitive ability and thus coexist abundantly, suggesting that high N addition induces functional trait differentiation and trait dissimilarity drives plant community assembly.

This study contributes to our understanding of the mechanisms underlying the emergence and maintenance of biodiversity in the temperate steppe and provides a theoretical basis for the conservation and sustainable development of ecosystem functions and .

More information: Jingjuan Qiao et al, High nitrogen addition induces functional trait divergence of plant community in a temperate desert steppe, Plant and Soil (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s11104-023-05910-1

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Nitrogen addition affects trait divergence of plant community assembly (2023, February 27) retrieved 27 February 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-02-nitrogen-addition-affects-trait-divergence.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Precipitation changes alter species diversity and ecosystem multifunctionality in desert steppe environments
0 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)