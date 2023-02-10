New study opens the door to ultrafast 2D devices that use nonequilibrium exciton superdiffusion

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Schematic diagram of TAM and photocarrier transport. (A) Schematic of a home-built TAM setup (transmission mode). (B) Schematic illustration of the exciton diffusion in monolayer TMD studied by spatially and time-resolved TAM. AOM, acoustic-optic modulator; BBO, β-barium borate; LED, light-emitting diode; DM, dichroic mirrors; BS, beam splitters. Credit: Ultrafast Science (2022). DOI: 10.34133/ultrafastscience.0002

Bound electron-hole pairs, or excitons, are the workhorses in layered transition metal dichalcogenide semiconductors. Like the negative and positive charge carriers from which it forms, the exciton exhibits great mobility that ultrafast transient diffusion is required for ultrafast information processes.

Scientists at Tsinghua have been able to directly observe the ultrafast motion of nonequilibrium exciton in monolayers WSe 2 , MoWSe 2 , and MoSe 2 , immediately after they are excited with a femtosecond laser with the home-built pump-probe microscope—and it was found that these excitons travel at least 200 nm within 1 ps, much faster than previously expected.

"Generally, exciton diffusion is a linear process driven by the population gradient, where excitons migrate from high concentration region to low concentration region," says Zhou at Tsinghua University. "We observe that exciton diffuses much faster than expected at the early time, we call it superdiffusion."

Superdiffusion occurs in very short time scales. The effective diffusivity coefficient of this process can reach up to 102—103 cm2 s−1. This super-diffusive behavior improves the spatial migration of excitons, which is expected to break the traditional limitation of photovoltaic efficiency, or could be used for ultrafast electronic devices due to its nature of ultrashort time scales.

This work is helpful to better understand the ultrafast nonlinear diffusive behavior in strongly quantum-confined systems. It may be harnessed to break the limit of conventional slow diffusion of excitons for advancing more efficient and ultrafast optoelectronic devices.

The research is published in the journal Ultrafast Science.

More information: Yun-Ke Zhou et al, Transient Superdiffusion of Energetic Carriers in Transition Metal Dichalcogenides Visualized by Ultrafast Pump-Probe Microscopy, Ultrafast Science (2022). DOI: 10.34133/ultrafastscience.0002

Provided by Ultrafast Science