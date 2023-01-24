Understanding China's political will to advance conservation and sustainability

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers from Northern Arizona University examined the core beliefs of the Chinese government, aiming to uncover opportunities to slow climate change by leveraging Beijing's political will for sustainability and conservation gains.

With one of the fastest-growing economies and the largest human population, China is arguably the world's most influential country. Understanding Chinese political will could mean learning how to navigate the powerhouse and, most importantly, how to leverage its influence for good.

Recently published in People and Nature, a new case study, brought together researchers from China, the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, the U.K. and South Africa, all of whom share a common goal of learning more about the Chinese government.

Lead author of the study, Dr. Hubert Cheung believes it is crucial to understand the motivations behind Beijing's decision making, especially in regards to biodiversity conservation. He said "We need to cooperate with China if we are to find effective solutions to climate change, for illegal wildlife trade, for sustainability transitions."

The investigation the researchers undertook was a long process of discovery, bringing together conservation and political science to give people everywhere a more structured understanding of the motivations behind China's decisions, both in regard to environmental issues and beyond.

"Understanding the political agendas of decision-makers enables conservationists to identify where political will already exists and allows environmental objectives to piggyback on the motivation to deliver results." explains Dr. Cheung.

Although it is difficult to predict the future of China, many of the Chinese leadership's core strategic interests present in the study can be observed in the high-level decisions being made today.

"The world is becoming an increasingly divided and polarized place," Cheung said. "Hopefully, by understanding each other a little bit better, we can find ways to work together more effectively and find lasting solutions to the big environmental challenges we are facing."

More information: Hubert Cheung et al, Understanding China's political will for sustainability and conservation gains, People and Nature (2023). DOI: 10.1002/pan3.10425