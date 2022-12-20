December 20, 2022 report

Simulations suggest more wind than thought on Mars for powering turbines

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

mars surface
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A pair of researchers at NASA working with a colleague from the University of Colorado at Boulder and another from the University of Washington-Seattle has found evidence suggesting that there might be enough wind on Mars to power wind turbines after all. In their study, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the group adapted a climate model to simulate conditions on Mars and to learn about wind patterns and strength.

Prior research has suggested that because Mars has such a thin atmosphere, it is not likely that wind could be used to power turbines to generate electricity for use by human visitors or later colonists. In this new effort, the researchers took a closer look at wind on Mars and its possible use as a .

To simulate conditions on Mars, the researchers adapted a climate model originally developed to study the climate on Earth. Their Mars-based changes allowed them to use factors such as solar radiation amounts, dust levels and , along with geographical terrain, to simulate on different parts of the planet's surface.

Once they had their model up and running, the researchers used it to simulate the climate on Mars over several years. They found that many parts of Mars experience strong enough winds to assist with power generation, and a few areas had enough wind to serve as a sole source of .

The areas that were found to be most suitable for generating were crater rims and volcanic highlands. The researchers also found that around the poles, winds picked up speed and strength when blowing over ice formations. In a few of the locations they looked at, they found that more power could be generated by wind than by .

The researchers suggest their work indicates that large turbines could be built in certain areas to generate large amounts of power—most particularly in seasonally icy regions in the northern part of the planet. They also suggest that such turbines would have to be made from different materials than those here on Earth due to weight constraints.

More information: V. L. Hartwick et al, Assessment of wind energy resource potential for future human missions to Mars, Nature Astronomy (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-022-01851-4

Journal information: Nature Astronomy

© 2022 Science X Network

Citation: Simulations suggest more wind than thought on Mars for powering turbines (2022, December 20) retrieved 20 December 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-12-simulations-thought-mars-powering-turbines.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists get first-ever sound recording of dust devils on Mars
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Load comments (0)