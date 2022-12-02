December 2, 2022

Peru slaughters more than 37,000 poultry after bird flu outbreak

Dogs pass by a pelican suspected to be sick from H5N1 avian influenza on a beach in Lima
Dogs pass by a pelican suspected to be sick from H5N1 avian influenza on a beach in Lima.

Peruvian authorities have culled at least 37,000 birds on a chicken farm due to bird flu, officials said Thursday.

After previously affecting wildlife in several areas nationwide, this took place at a farm in Huacho, north of Lima, the national agricultural health agency SENASA said Thursday.

"They have all been slaughtered; this infectious focus has already ended on a small farm in Huacho (north of Lima), with a population of approximately 37,000 ," said Jorge Mantilla, head of SENASA's control, quoted by state news agency Andina.

Killing infected birds is part of the protocol to control avian flu outbreaks.

"The aim is to prevent the disease, which is highly lethal in birds, from spreading to other locations," said veterinarian Mantilla.

Some 14,000 seabirds, mostly pelicans, have died from in the country in recent weeks.

In addition to the slaughter of the poultry in Huacho, another cull took place in the city of Lambayeque, in northern Peru, where some 700 birds were slaughtered to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Peruvian Poultry Association ruled out that the outbreak puts "the consumption of birds and eggs" in the country at risk.

The highly contagious H5N1 avian flu virus has killed thousands of pelicans, blue-footed boobies and other seabirds in Peru, acc
The highly contagious H5N1 avian flu virus has killed thousands of pelicans, blue-footed boobies and other seabirds in Peru, according to the National Forestry and Wildlife Service (SERFOR).

Peru declared a 90-day national health emergency on Wednesday after confirming cases of H5N1 in farm-raised poultry.

According to SENASA, the disease is being transmitted from "wild birds that come from North America" and reach Patagonia.

The first outbreak of avian influenza in the Americas occurred in Canada last year, and in January 2022 the virus was detected in the United States, affecting poultry production, according to Peruvian authorities.

Avian flu is a disease that has no cure or treatment and causes high mortality in wild and domestic birds such as ducks, chickens and turkeys, among others.

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Peru slaughters more than 37,000 poultry after bird flu outbreak (2022, December 2) retrieved 2 December 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-12-peru-slaughters-poultry-bird-flu.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Bird flu kills almost 14,000 pelicans, seabirds in Peru
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Load comments (0)