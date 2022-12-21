December 21, 2022

Image: Snowy Alps from Copernicus satellite

by European Space Agency

Image: Snowy Alps
Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2022), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Snow cover is a vital source of water for industry, agriculture and human consumption. Records show that last winter's snow cover in the Alps was less than it has been since 2001. This Copernicus Sentinel-3 image captured on December 18, 2022 shows the wide-coverage of snowfall which hopefully bodes well for the coming year.

Carrying a suite of cutting-edge instruments, the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission measures Earth's oceans, land, ice and atmosphere to monitor and understand large-scale global dynamics.

Sentinel-3 measures the temperature, color and height of the sea surface as well as the thickness of sea ice, while over land it provides indices of vegetation state, maps land and measures the height of rivers and lakes.

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Image: Snowy Alps from Copernicus satellite (2022, December 21) retrieved 21 December 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-12-image-snowy-alps-copernicus-satellite.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Video: Sentinel-3A liftoff
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Load comments (0)