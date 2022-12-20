December 20, 2022

ALMA successfully restarts observations after cyberattack

by National Radio Astronomy Observatory

ALMA successfully restarts observations
Credit: Carlos Padilla

Forty-eight days after suspending observations due to a cyberattack, the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) is observing the sky again. The computing staff has worked diligently to rebuild the affected JAO computer system servers and services. This is a crucial milestone in the recovery process.

On October 29, ALMA suffered a cyberattack. The computing staff took immediate countermeasures to avoid loss and damage to and IT infrastructure. The attack affected various critical operational servers and computers.

"The challenge was to securely restore all the communication and computer systems as quickly as possible. We established an aggressive plan that required with the ALMA partnership worldwide," explains Jorge Ibsen, Head of the ALMA Computing Department. "Thanks to the active engagement of everyone in the partnership worldwide, especially the Computing, Engineering, and Science Operations staff, and the cybersecurity experts from ESO, NAOJ, and NRAO, we managed to be observing as planned."

In the coming weeks, the focus will be on recovering testing infrastructure and systems like the ALMA website and other services, which will allow the recovery of all the functionalities existing before the cyberattack.

ALMA Director, Sean Dougherty, celebrates that: "It is fantastic to be back doing science once again. It has been an enormous challenge to rebuild our systems to return to observing securely. Thanks to everyone at the JAO and across the ALMA partnership for attaining this impressive milestone."

Provided by National Radio Astronomy Observatory

Citation: ALMA successfully restarts observations after cyberattack (2022, December 20) retrieved 20 December 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-12-alma-successfully-restarts-cyberattack.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

ALMA observatory in Chile targeted by cyberattack
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Load comments (0)