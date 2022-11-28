Scientists provide structural insights into NaV1.7 modulation by inhibitors, to block pain signals to the brain

a. Cryo-EM map of Na V 1.7; b. Cartoon representation of Na V 1.7 in complex with inhibitors; c. The structure of NTD; d. XEN907 binding site; e. TC-N1752 binding site; f. Superposition of inhibitors in the central cavity of Na V channel. Credit: Institute of Physics

Chronic pain is an extremely common condition that affects about 20% of the general population. Given the shortage of effective and non-addictive analgesics, new anti-pain drugs are eagerly awaited. Voltage-gated sodium channel Na V 1.7 plays an essential role in the transmission of pain signals to the brain, and multiple mutations in Na V 1.7 have been directly linked to a variety of human pain disorders.

The blockade of Na V 1.7 can inhibit pain sensation; thus, it represents an attractive target for potential non-addictive analgesics. However, Na V 1.7 is a very challenging target for developing selective candidate drugs, partially owing to the high sequence similarity within the nine NaV channel isoforms.

Understanding the structural discriminations among NaV channel isoforms and the mechanism of how these inhibitors regulate Na V 1.7 functions can support Na V 1.7-related drug development. Zhang Jiangtao in Prof. Jiang Daohua's group from the Institute of Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has reported on the cryo-EM structures of Na V 1.7 in complex with three pore blockers, providing mechanistic insights into Na V 1.7 modulation by pore blockers.

The researchers solved high-resolution cryo-EM structures of Na V 1.7 complexed with three chemically distinct small molecule inhibitors XEN907, TCN-1752, and Na V 1.7-IN2, respectively.

The structure revealed the previously unresolved N-terminus domain (NTD) of Na V 1.7, explaining that the conserved NTD is critical for NaV channel function.

In addition, the structures confirmed that the central cavity of Na V 1.7 accommodates multiple drug binding sites, which can directly block the channel. Two of the three inhibitors also caused local conformational rearrangements of the S6 helix, that further affect the channel function.

The XEN907 caused a α-helix to the π-helix transition in S6 IV of Na V 1.7, which significantly slowed down the recovery of Na V 1.7 from fast inactivation. The binding of TC-N1752 indirectly caused a local shift from the α-helix to the π-helix in S6 II of Na V 1.7, and shifted the S6 II helix approximately 5 Å toward the activation gate, leading to a completely closed activation gate, and stabilizing Na V 1.7 in the inactivated state.

Further structural analysis revealed that the inhibitor binding sites located in the central cavity are highly conserved among the nine Na V channel isoforms. Therefore, it is very challenging to achieve subtype-selective drugs binding in the central cavity of Na V channels.

This study suggests that future efforts on searching for Na V 1.7-selective inhibitors should focus on the regions that are relatively less conserved, such as the voltage-sensing domain.

This study, titled "Structural basis for Na V 1.7 inhibition by pore blockers," was published in Nature Structural & Molecular Biology.