Nature Structural & Molecular Biology is an academic journal publishing research articles, reviews, news and commentaries in structural biology and molecular biology, with an emphasis on papers that further a "functional and mechanistic understanding of how molecular components in a biological process work together". One of the group of Nature journals, it is published by the Nature Publishing Group, a division of Macmillan Publishers Ltd. Founded in 1994 under the title Nature Structural Biology (ISSN: 1072-8368), the journal was renamed to the present title in January 2004. Like other Nature journals, there is no external Editorial Board, with editorial decisions being made by an in-house team, although peer review by external expert referees forms a part of the review process. Nature Structural & Molecular Biology is published monthly. Articles are archived online in text and PDF formats; access is by subscription only. Its 2009 impact factor was 12.273.

Publisher Macmillan Publishers Macmillan Country United States History Nature Structural Biology (1994–2003); Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2004–present) Website http://www.nature.com/nsmb/index.html Impact factor 12.273 (2009)

