November 4, 2022

Dutch to shoot paintball pellets at wolf to scare it away

Wolves are protected animals in the Netherlands
Wolves are protected animals in the Netherlands.

Dutch authorities plan to shoot paintball pellets at a young wolf to teach it to stay away from people, after it got too close to visitors at a national park.

"Over the past few weeks, a in the Hoge Veluwe had approached hikers and ," said Gueldre province in the centre of the country on Tuesday.

"It's probably a young animal. To prevent the wolf from being tamed and to teach the animal to keep away from people, Gueldre law enforcement officers will dissuade the wolf with paintball guns."

The aim is to teach the animal to keep at least 30 metres (yards) from people, according to local media.

Wolves are protected animals in The Netherlands, meaning that disturbing or hunting them is only possible with special authorisation.

Gueldre authorities said they had a permit and planned to start the paintball shooting shortly.

Wolves killed some 30 sheep in the northern province of Drenthe in September, according to the BIJ12 agency that keeps track of damage caused by wolves in the country.

It estimates that there are currently four packs of wolves and 11 lone wolves in the Netherlands.

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Dutch to shoot paintball pellets at wolf to scare it away (2022, November 4) retrieved 4 November 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-11-dutch-paintball-pellets-wolf.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

The return of the wolf: Wild cubs born in the Netherlands
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Moving Fly Eyes

11 hours ago

Elbow Flexion Joint Reaction Force

11 hours ago

Theoretical substantiation of the handicap principle

14 hours ago

Viral spillover risk increases with climate change in High Arctic lake

17 hours ago

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5, . . .

19 hours ago

Understanding SARS-Cov-2, Effects of Covid-19 and the Future

Nov 03, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)