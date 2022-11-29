November 29, 2022

Combination of behavior change campaigns and technology could help keep air pollution to a minimum in schools

by University of Surrey

classroom
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Surrey's Global Center for Clean Air Research (GCARE) found that campaigns aimed at changing the behavior of parents, teachers and the local community can reduce outdoor nitrogen dioxide exposure by up to 23% compared to business-as-usual activities. However, the study's authors believe behavioral change campaigns should be more inclusive and should consider the school's diverse communities and the local population.

Professor Prashant Kumar, the corresponding author of the study and founding- Director of the GCARE at the University of Surrey, said, "Schools are going through lean times where every penny matters, and while some of the effective technologies in this study may appear unrealistic, the success of behavioral campaigns is clear from the evidence. Our study indicates that when come together to raise awareness of air pollution, school exposure levels drop significantly.

"However, it is important that schools take into account the rich diversity of the school community, and their general . Health could be significantly improved and even lives saved through more air pollution awareness campaigns that target parents, schools and children, as well as and the general public living around the school itself. Ideally this would be in addition to air-cleaning technologies—and those responsible for school and healthcare funding should act on this. But even in isolation a real difference can be made through community-based behavioral changes."

GCARE researchers conducted a comprehensive literature review of how several technologies, such as HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems, , and also behavioral changes can impact the concentration of pollution particles in classrooms.

The study also highlighted that installing ventilation and systems with high-efficiency filters could reduce by up to 30% the concentration of fine particulate matter in classrooms compared with ambient concentration.

Their study also pointed out that air purifiers are effective in reducing the concentration of harmful particles by up to 57% compared with no air purifier, and some were also able to reduce allergens, viruses and bacteria. Interestingly, indoor plants were shown to reduce by up to 73% compared with no indoor plants in the classroom.

Professor Kumar said, "If a school is fortunate enough to install many of these interventions, the big take away is that they should not be used in isolation. For example, air purifiers will not magically produce fresh air within a space. Therefore, a to how these technologies and campaigns can work in a school context will be key to making sure that clean air is available to as many children as possible in the classroom."

This study has been published in the journal Science of Total Environment. This work builds upon GCARE's pioneering research around school guidance that has been released in more than 20 countries and numerous co-designed studies with schools.

More information: Nidhi Rawat et al, Interventions for improving indoor and outdoor air quality in and around schools, Science of The Total Environment (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2022.159813

Journal information: Science of the Total Environment

Provided by University of Surrey

Citation: Combination of behavior change campaigns and technology could help keep air pollution to a minimum in schools (2022, November 29) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-11-combination-behavior-campaigns-technology-air.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Simple measures can go a long way to combatting air pollution in schools, say experts
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)