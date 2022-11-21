Research to mend broken bones, test implantable devices, and inspire future explorers on way to ISS

SpaceX CRS-25 Takes Flight from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Credit: SpaceX

While millions of Americans plan for the upcoming holidays, a variety of critical research and supplies will head to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of SpaceX's 26th Commercial Resupply Services mission (SpaceX CRS-26). The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is scheduled for launch onboard a Falcon 9 rocket to the space station no earlier than November 22, 2022, from Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Among the investigations launching on this mission are several ISS National Laboratory-sponsored projects intending to bring value to our nation through space-based research and technology development, while enabling commerce in low Earth orbit.

Here is a quick look at some of these payloads:

Provided by International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory