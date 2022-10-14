October 14, 2022

Seeing how a spacecraft dies

by European Space Agency

Seeing how a spacecraft dies
Credit: University of Strathclyde

This simulation of ESA's Automated Transfer Vehicle (ATV) space truck reentering Earth's atmosphere starts by representing the surrounding of the spacecraft as a three-dimensional cloud of interconnected points, a so-called "computational grid." This forms part of the process of modeling the hypersonic motion of gases around the falling spacecraft through computational fluid dynamics.

This study of the ATV's demise took place as part of the MIDGARD (MultI-Disciplinary modeling of the Aerothemodynamically-induced fragmentation of Re-entering boDies) activity of ESA's Open Space Innovation Platform with the University of Strathclyde's Department of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering. This ongoing activity aims at reducing the uncertainty on the simulation of destructive atmospheric entry by combining highly accurate but expensive and low-fidelity and fast simulation methods.

A total of five ATVs resupplied the International Space Station between 2008 and 2015, all of them disposed of by atmospheric reentry. Europe's largest spacecraft leaves a longer-term legacy as the basis for the European Service Module of the NASA-ESA Orion spacecraft, designed to return astronauts to the Moon, and planned to fly on NASA's first Artemis mission later this year.

Destructive atmospheric reentry is a traditional way of disposing of and satellites at the end of their working lives, but ESA and international regulations state that the risk of injury to people or property on the ground must be lower than one in 10,000.

Fábio Morgado of the University of Strathclyde, working on MIDGARD, states, "Addressing the risk of the atmospheric reentry of debris is progressively becoming more and more pressing due to the increase in the number of orbiting objects and the consequent higher frequency of reentry. The prediction of the reentry processes is impacted by the progressive fragmentation and thermal erosion of the re-entering objects as a result of the severe aerothermal loads."

Prof. Marco Fossati, principal investigator of MIDGARD and Fabio's supervisor, adds, "Improved modeling and of the aerothermodynamically-induced fragmentation is paramount to design systems for safe demise and to assess the associated ground impact risk."

In the past, heavy elements such as propellant tanks or instrument optic benches have reached the ground intact, but redesigning systems to use lighter parts or making them more likely to break apart earlier in reentry can mitigate against this.

Explore further

Video: Simulating atmospheric reentry in a plasma wind tunnel
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Seeing how a spacecraft dies (2022, October 14) retrieved 15 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-spacecraft-dies.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Possible to see the moons of Jupiter/Saturn with decent set of binoculars?

3 hours ago

Communication Options With Future Deep Space Probes?

Oct 13, 2022

NASA's DART spaceship has hit the Dimorphos asteroid: what now?

Oct 12, 2022

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Oct 10, 2022

Jansky!?

Oct 10, 2022

ATLAS observations of the DART spacecraft impact at Didymos

Oct 09, 2022

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)