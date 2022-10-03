October 3, 2022

Hubble spies a stately spiral galaxy

by European Space Agency

Hubble spies a stately spiral galaxy
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Greene; CC BY 4.0 Acknowledgement: R. Colombari

The stately sweeping spiral arms of the spiral galaxy NGC 5495 are revealed by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope's Wide Field Camera 3 in this image. NGC 5495, which lies around 300 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Hydra, is a Seyfert galaxy, a type of galaxy with a particularly bright central region. These luminous cores—known toastronomers as active galactic nuclei—are dominated by the light emitted by dust and gas falling into a supermassive black hole.

This image is drawn from a series of observations captured by studying lurking in the hearts of other galaxies. Studying the central regions of galaxies can be challenging: as well as the light created by matter falling into supermassive black holes, areas of star formation and the light from existing stars all contribute to the brightness of galactic cores. Hubble's crystal-clear vision helped astronomers disentangle the various sources of light at the core of NGC 5495, allowing them to precisely weigh its supermassive black hole.

As well as NGC 5495, two stellar interlopers are visible in this image. One is just outside the center of NGC 5495, and the other is very prominent alongside the galaxy. While they share the same location on the sky, these objects are much closer to home than NGC 5495: they are stars from our own Milky Way. The are surrounded by criss-cross diffraction spikes, optical artifacts created by the internal structure of Hubble interacting with starlight.

Explore further

Image: Hubble snaps a stunning spiral's side
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Hubble spies a stately spiral galaxy (2022, October 3) retrieved 3 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-hubble-spies-stately-spiral-galaxy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Solar imaging and techniques

11 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

12 hours ago

The Oblate Earth

Oct 02, 2022

Database of binary star data info within 10 PC of Earth

Sep 30, 2022

What are the possible states of cold iron balls?

Sep 30, 2022

Is there a theoretical size limit of a planet?

Sep 30, 2022

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)