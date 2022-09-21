September 21, 2022

Spain grants personhood status to threatened lagoon

Municipal workers clean the shores of the Mar Menor lagoon in Spain, which was granted personhood status to give its threatened
Municipal workers clean the shores of the Mar Menor lagoon in Spain, which was granted personhood status to give its threatened ecosystem better protection.

Spain granted personhood status Wednesday to a large saltwater lagoon to give its threatened ecosystem better protection, the first time such a measure has been taken in Europe.

The initiative to grant the status to the Mar Menor—one of Europe's largest saltwater lagoons—was debated in parliament after campaigners collected over 500,000 signatures backing it.

It now becomes law after Spain's Senate, the upper house of parliament, voted in favour of the proposal, with only far-right party Vox opposing it.

This will allow the rights of the lagoon located in southeastern Spain to be defended in court, as though it were a person or business.

"The Mar Menor becomes the first European ecosystem with its own rights after the Senate approved the bill to give it a legal identity," the president of the Senate, Ander Gil, tweeted after the vote.

The lagoon will now be legally represented by a group of caretakers made up of local officials, scientists who work in the area and .

Ecologists have for years warned that the Mar Menor is slowly dying due to the runoff of fertilisers from nearby farms.

In August 2021, millions of and crustaceans began washing up on the shores of the lagoon, which experts blamed on .

They argue that sealife died due to a lack of oxygen caused by hundreds of tonnes of fertiliser nitrates leaking into the waters causing a phenomenon known as eutrophication which collapses .

Two similar catastrophic pollution events occurred in 2016 and 2019.

Ecologists in October 2021 submitted a to the EU over what they called Spain's "continued failure" to protect the Mar Menor, which they warned was on the brink of "".

The following month the Spanish government unveiled a 382-million-euro ($377 million) plan to regenerate the lagoon.

It outlines several environmental regeneration projects to support biodiversity in and around the lagoon, including the creation of a 1.5-kilometre (one mile) buffer zone along the Mar Menor's shores.

Explore further

Spain unveils plan for revival of crisis-hit lagoon

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Spain grants personhood status to threatened lagoon (2022, September 21) retrieved 21 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-spain-grants-personhood-status-threatened.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Looking for a Specific Kind of Research Study (Neurostimulation)

1 hour ago

Getting a Crying Baby to Sleep

Sep 20, 2022

Know Thyself for Your Sake

Sep 18, 2022

Always Sick?

Sep 18, 2022

Universal Virus? - mononucleosis, chronic fatigue, multiple sclerosis...

Sep 16, 2022

Derealization parts of brain? (schizophrenia)

Sep 14, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)